Tokyo: Stocks take breather after three days of gains

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat Thursday after three straight days of gains, following fresh records on Wall Street amid hopes of movement on US tax reform.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.07 per cent, or 14.21 points, to 19,880.03 in early trade while the broader Topix index was also up 0.07 per cent, or 1.22 points, at 1,638.55.
AFP
