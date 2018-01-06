US: All 3 major stock indexes end at fresh records again; Dow +0.9%

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks powered higher Friday with the Dow surging further above 25,000 points as bullish investors shrugged off a disappointing US jobs report.
At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 25,295.87, up 0.9 per cent, its third straight record.
The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 per cent to end at 2,743.15 and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8 per cent to 7,135.55, both setting new closing records for the fourth straight day.
AFP
