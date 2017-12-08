US: Broadcom helps lift Nasdaq; S&P, Dow slip

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
[NEW YORK] Gains in chipmaker Broadcom and yogawear maker Lululemon helped lift the Nasdaq at the open on Thursday, while the S&P 500 and the Dow were slightly lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.94 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 24,115.97. The S&P 500 lost 1.78 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,627.49. The Nasdaq Composite added 3.32 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 6,779.70.
REUTERS
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo