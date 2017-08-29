US: Dow drops 100 points on North Korea missile test

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[BENGALURU] US stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday, with the Dow losing more than 100 points, as North Korea's missile test over Japan escalated tensions with the United States, and President Donald Trump warned that "all options are on the table".
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.16 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 21,685.24. The S&P 500 lost 15.85 points, or 0.648463 per cent, to 2,428.39.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 53.68 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 6,229.34. REUTERS
