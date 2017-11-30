US: Dow ends at record again, but tech sell-off hits Nasdaq

[NEW YORK] Strong gains by banks helped propel the Dow to a second straight record on Wednesday following robust US growth data, but high-flying technology shares tumbled, denting the Nasdaq.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,940.45, up 0.4 per cent, beating Tuesday's record finish.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped from the previous day's record close to end at 2,626.00, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 1.3 per cent to 6,824.34.

AFP