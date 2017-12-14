US: Dow ends at record on tax bill progress, Fed outlook

[NEW YORK] The Dow finished at another record on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates and a major US tax cut bill in Congress moved closer to the finish line.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 24,591.91, up 0.4 per cent, its fourth straight record close.

The broad-based S&P 500 finished slightly lower at 2,663.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2 per cent to 6,878.25.

AFP