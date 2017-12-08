You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks gain ahead of November jobs data

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 6:01 AM

BP_dow_081217_6.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks pushed higher Thursday, shrugging off this week's lackluster trading on the eve of the closely-watched US jobs report for November.

Analysts expect the monthly Labor Department report due out early Friday will show US added 190,000 jobs while unemployment held steady at 4.1 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session up 0.3 per cent at 24,211.48.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.3 per cent to close at 2,636.98, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.5 per cent to 6,812.84.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After hitting numerous records last week, US stocks have struggled for momentum this week as the euphoria over the Senate's passage of a tax cut plan shifts to a waiting game as the House and Senate work to reconcile their two versions, which have some key differences.

Still, the day's gains showed an underlying bullishness among investors, said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments.

"Until the market pulls back, I don't want to fight this very strong tape," he said. "Every single negative data point, the market is responding to it in a bullish fashion.

"We are in a 'buy first and ask question later' environment." Large technology companies, a volatile group of late, were upward bound. Apple rose 0.5 per cent, Facebook 1.7 per cent and Google-parent Alphabet 1.4 per cent.

Dow member General Electric rose 0.9 per cent after announcing it will cut more than 12,000 blue and white collar jobs in its GE Power unit, part of a turnaround plan launched by the new company leadership.

Yoga attire manufacturer Lululemon Athletica shot up 6.5 per cent after reporting that comparable store sales rose eight percent in the third quarter and projecting higher profits and sales than expected in the fourth quarter.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_CHSGX_3212561.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

BT_20171208_VINTU_3212618.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
4 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_LSGE8_3212504.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Two-year revamp yields banner year for GE

BT_20171208_MLWEEKEND_3212592.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Life & Culture

A look-back on 2017 and en bloc sale scene in BT Weekend

BT_20171208_LMXARK_3212505.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

IE Singapore chief to join Mapletree next year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening