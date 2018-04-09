You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St higher as US-China trade war worries ebb

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 10:02 PM

[WASHINGTON] Wall Street rebounded from last week's trade tariff driven selloff to open higher on Monday, taking comfort in comments from the Trump administration officials who stressed the trade dispute with China could be resolved through talks.

The week also marks the start of earning season with big US banks such as JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo set to report first-quarter results on Friday.

Investors expect tax cuts to help corporate America show its biggest quarterly profit growth in seven years.

At 9.48 am EDT the Dow Jones industrial average was up 138.69 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 24,071.45.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The S&P 500 was up 13.8 points, or 0.53 per cent, at 2,618.27 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 67.97 points, or 0.98 per cent, at 6,983.08.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher and 28 of the 30 Dow components were in the positive territory. Boeing was the biggest to the Dow, while gains in Apple shares led the gainers on the S&P 500.

AveXis stock rose 79 per cent after Swiss drugmaker Novartis offered to buy the gene therapy company for US$8.7 billion.

Merck's shares rose 2.8 per cent after the drugmaker's blockbuster cancer drug, Keytruda, met the main study goal of helping previously untreated lung cancer patients live longer.

Shares of Leucadia National climbed 7.5 per cent after the company said it would sell most of its non-financial assets to focus on investment banking and capital market businesses.

General Motors was up 1 per cent after Morgan Stanley raised it to "overweight".

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE for a 1.88-to-1 ratio on the upside. On the Nasdaq, 1,642 issues rose and 791 fell for a 2.08-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.

The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and 1 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 9 new lows.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

file6zgdj8lyrdf133plh73u.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

BT_20180409_ANGTOPLINE9_3385389.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Making room for renewable energy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
3 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
4 Rebuilt house in Bin Tong Park sold for S$48m
5 Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Real Estate

United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

mindchamps.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit

Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M wins order from Sinanju for Singapore's first LNG-powered bunker tanker

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening