US: Wall St opens higher after Dec jobs data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened at records on Friday as investors looked beyond weaker-than-expected US job additions in December and took support from signs of a pick-up in wage growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 25,127.13. The S&P 500 gained 8.21 points, or 0.301396 per cent, to 2,732.2. The Nasdaq Composite added 27.70 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 7,105.62.

REUTERS