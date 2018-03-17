You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as tech, healthcare stocks gain

Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 10:10 PM

US-ECONOMY-MARKETS-STOCKS-205039.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, lifted by technology and healthcare stocks, with investors assessing the turmoil in the Trump administration and impact of US tariffs on global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.59 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 24,890.25. The S&P 500 gained 6.18 points, or 0.224946 per cent, to 2,753.51. The Nasdaq Composite added 20.81 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 7,502.55.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_160318_1.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI stocks set to deliver S$20.9 billion dividend bonanza

BP_SGcondo_160318_3.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

CNY lull, absence of launches cause 28% drop in Feb new home sales

BT_20180316_MANDARIN_GARDEN_3353022.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

Mandarin Gardens 'likely to draw joint ventures and foreign players'

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
3 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
4 Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 4 months of growth
5 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Noble, Vibrant Group, Ipco, Yanlord Land
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 4 months of growth

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

hsbc.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

HSBC Singapore ramping up investment for consumer and wholesale business, hiring 300 more

Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening