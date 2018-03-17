US: Wall St opens higher as tech, healthcare stocks gain

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, lifted by technology and healthcare stocks, with investors assessing the turmoil in the Trump administration and impact of US tariffs on global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.59 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 24,890.25. The S&P 500 gained 6.18 points, or 0.224946 per cent, to 2,753.51. The Nasdaq Composite added 20.81 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 7,502.55.

REUTERS