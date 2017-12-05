US: Wall St opens higher on Senate tax bill approval

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes surged at the opening on Monday after the US Senate passed its version of a tax overhaul bill, bringing closer to reality President Donald Trump's promise of cutting corporate taxes to spur growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 230.8 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 24,462.39. The S&P 500 gained 18.46 points, or 0.698655 per cent, to 2,660.68. The Nasdaq Composite added 49.14 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 6,896.73.
REUTERS
