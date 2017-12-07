You are here

US: Wall St opens lower as tech stocks fall

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 10:52 PM

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday as technology stocks declined on concerns over stretched valuations and the impact of a US tax reform on corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.75 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 24,168.89. The S&P 500 lost 3.81 points, or 0.144891 per cent, to 2,625.76. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.75 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 6,741.46.

