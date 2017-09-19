US: Wall St opens slightly higher ahead of Fed meet

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, with the Dow hitting another record, ahead of the two-day Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to roll out a plan to pare the central bank's bond holdings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.18 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 22,362.53. The S&P 500 gained 3.04 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,506.91. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.62 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 6,465.26.

REUTERS