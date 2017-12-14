US: Wall St rises at open as technology stocks gain

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday on gains in technology stocks while investors awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on an interest rate hike due later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.73 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 24,524.53. The S&P 500 gained 2.78 points, or 0.10435 per cent, to 2,666.89. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.65 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 6,879.97.

