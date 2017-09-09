US: Wall Street dips as Irma heads towards Florida

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Friday as investors braced for potential damage from Hurricane Irma as it moved toward Florida, while a decline in big tech names like Apple and Facebook pushed the Nasdaq down more sharply.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.53 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 21,799.31, the S&P 500 lost 3.49 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 2,461.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.68 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 6,360.19.

REUTERS