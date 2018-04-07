US: Wall Street opens lower as trade war fears escalate

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened lower on Friday as renewed fears of a trade conflict between the United States and China outweighed a lower-than-expected March jobs data that eased concerns over aggressive interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 234.05 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 24,271.17. The S&P 500 lost 22.96 points, or 0.862237 per cent, to 2,639.88. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.46 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 6,998.10.

REUTERS