US:Wall St opens lower as odds of Dec rate hike rise

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday as an uptick in August consumer prices inflation boosted the odds of another interest rate hike this year, and as shares of Apple remained under pressure.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.38 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 22,139.8. The S&P 500 lost 4.93 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 2,493.44. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.95 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 6,439.24.
REUTERS
