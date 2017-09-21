You are here

Home > Stocks

US:Wall St opens slightly lower after Fed's hawkish stance

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 10:08 PM

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday, even as the Dow managed to hit another record high, a day after the Federal Reserve signaled it could raise interest rates for the third time this year despite low inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.56 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 22,402.03. The S&P 500 lost 2.58 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,505.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.07 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 6,444.98.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

Jurong Port Tank Terminals.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Most Read

1 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

fa-gic-20170920.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GIC-backed JV to buy Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel for US$909.1m

fa-gic-20170920.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 21, 2017
Stocks

Tat Hong says in ongoing talks on potential transactions, appoints adviser

Sep 21, 2017
Transport

LTA forms new unit to implement the KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening