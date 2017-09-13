Apple unveils iPhone X with 3-D facial recognition, available in Singapore from $1,648 on Nov 3

Apple has launched the iPhone X (or iPhone 10) to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the culture-changing smartphone during a special event held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park - Apple's new headquarters.

This premium model - iPhone X - features a Super Retina display that covers almost the entire front of the smartphone, which has been the trend for many of this year's flagship smartphones like Samsung Galaxy Note8 and LG V30.

