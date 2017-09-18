You are here

A*Star, Rolls-Royce and Singapore Aero Engine Services launch S$60m lab to develop smart technologies

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 4:08 PM
A JOINT lab has been launched by A*Star, Rolls-Royce and Singapore Aero Engine Services Private Limited to test new technology applications for the aerospace industry.

The three parties, which inked the agreement on Sunday, are investing up to S$60 million to set up the Smart Manufacturing Joint Lab in their first joint investment.

The project is a five-year collaboration programme that will develop next-generation aerospace manufacturing, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities enabled by advanced processes, automation and digital technologies.

Rolls-Royce chairman Ian Davis said: "Singapore, as demonstrated by its Future of Manufacturing initiative, is continually transforming, able and inventive. That is why Singapore is a compelling partner to work with."

As a key aviation hub in Asia, Singapore continues to attract large and diverse aerospace companies. The total output from the local aerospace industry is worth over S$8 billion, 85 per cent of which comes from MRO activities and the rest from manufacturing.

According to the Economic Development Board, Singapore is the most comprehensive aerospace MRO hub in Asia, accounting for 10 per cent of global MRO output.

A*Star chairman Lim Chuan Poh said: "Our Future of Manufacturing strategy involves bringing together ideas, resources, people and companies along the innovation value-chain from MNCs to SMEs on a synergistic platform to co-create and co-develop to benefit Singapore's future economy."

