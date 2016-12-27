You are here

Home > Technology

Britney Spears isn't dead: Sony says Twitter account compromised

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 06:45

Britney66.jpg
Sony Music Entertainment apologised to Britney Spears and her fans after its Twitter account was hacked and falsely reported the pop star's death, just over two years after a major cyber-attack crippled its parent company's film division.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Sony Music Entertainment apologised to Britney Spears and her fans after its Twitter account was hacked and falsely reported the pop star's death, just over two years after a major cyber-attack crippled its parent company's film division.

The tweets, which appear to have since been deleted, included "RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016," according to USA Today. The issue has been fixed, Sony Music said in a statement Monday.

"Sony Music apologises to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion," the company said in the statement. "This has been rectified."

The erroneous tweets follow a cyber-attack that forced Sony Pictures Entertainment to take its entire computer network offline two years ago. US officials have blamed that incident, revealed in Nov 2014, on North Korean hackers angered over the Seth Rogen spy-caper comedy The Interview, a movie that depicted the assassination of Kim Jong Un.

Amy Pascal, the Sony Corp studio's co-chairman at the time, left the position months later after e-mails containing jokes about President Barack Obama were made public by hackers.

BLOOMBERG

Most Read

1 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
2 Authorities investigating ISR Capital share price crash
3 Neil McGregor to succeed Tang Kin Fei as Sembcorp group president and CEO
4 Singapore shares close lower; STI dragged down by selling of DBS, OCBC
5 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening