Certis Group, Eutech tie up on IoT facilities management solution

Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 12:26 PM
INTEGRATED security group Certis and technology SME, Eutech Cybernetic, are partnering to offer an IoT facilities management (iFM) solution to drive digitalisation and operational efficiencies in building management.

International Enterprise (IE) Singapore connected Eutech and Certis Group to jointly work on the newly launched iFM solution, which the two companies say is the first of its kind.

Following the launch in Singapore, Certis and Eutech will scale up this new iFM platform and bring it overseas to Australia and Hong Kong.

The solution enables facility owners to centrally manage and integrate building operations,thus optimising energy consumption, physical security, maintenance, health and safety, space, and tenant services. It leverages on Eutech's software iviva, while Certis' presence in Australia and Hong Kong will enable them to make inroads into these markets.

Joseph CP Tan, senior managing director for Certis technology services, said: "Building on our core capabilities in security, the IoT FM...will strategically enhance our current service offerings and provide unparalleled value to facility owners in the long run."

Hari Gunasingham, ceo of Eutech, added: "We are at the cusp of a digital transformation of the S$13 billion global construction industry. These Smart Building services are easy to deploy as a Cloud service to any building in Singapore or overseas. It is a game changer that brings enormous value to owners and operators of buildings enabling them to reduce significant costs and deliver better services to their tenants."

