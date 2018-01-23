You are here

Home > Technology

China AI firm Yitu opens Singapore office, plans to hire 50-60 researchers

Tue, Jan 23, 2018 - 12:01 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CHINESE artificial intelligence company Yitu Technology plans to hire 50 to 60 researchers in Singapore as it opens its first international office in Singapore.

"We see Singapore as a springboard to enter more markets in this region - for example, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia," Lance Wang, Yitu's general manager of Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau, said on Tuesday at the opening of the Singapore office in Asia Square.

The firm's research and development centre will be set up later, and Yitu's target is for 90 per cent of the staff there to be local hires.

At Tuesday's opening, the firm demonstrated technologies such as an employee-tracking system and an ATM which relies on facial recognition instead of bank cards.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Imagine if you're on the street and you want to buy something but you've forgotten your wallet. You just use your face and enter the password - it's very convenient," said Mr Wang.

One of Yitu's clients, China Merchants Bank, has already rolled out some 2,000 such ATMs in China.

Yitu's facial recognition technology has won international competitions and is used by 170 municipal and provincial security departments in China. The firm's other AI solutions include security for large-scale public events, medical diagnosis, vehicle recognition and traffic management.

Changi Airport Group and Certis Cisco are among Yitu's first Singapore clients. The firm is also in talks with potential clients here in financial services, healthcare and other industries, as well as the public sector.

Founded in 2012, Yitu received Series C funding of US$55 million in May 2017 from Hillhouse Capital Group and other investors. Previous fundraising rounds drew investors such as Yunfeng Capital and Sequoia Capital.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180123_VIPOP23_3275358.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Foreign workforce: take into account economic cycles

232840660.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble stock up on news of potential buyer

BT_20180123_LKENBLOC23_3275543.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Real Estate

Two more collective sale tenders launched

Most Read

1 Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market
2 China's Cedar interested in Noble Group purchase: sources
3 UOB tests out new branch concept aimed at millennials in Tampines
4 Eunos Mansion up for collective sale with S$218m reserve price
5 Oxley, China developer lead Singapore land bank race - for now
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

lwxconsumer241117.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation at 0.6% for 2017 after consumer prices edge up 0.4% in December

file6x2zqx2kqg7taoor61v.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Real Estate

'Long winter' seen ending for Singapore home prices: survey

Jan 23, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS cuts transaction fee for SME payments as more SMEs go online

file6vfqyk4bdw01ekrxno6s.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Banking & Finance

Malaysia will 'never' again peg ringgit against US dollar: Najib

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening