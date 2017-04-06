You are here

China court orders Samsung to pay 80m yuan to Huawei over patent case

Thursday, April 6, 2017

A Chinese court has ordered Samsung Electronics's Chinese subsidiaries to pay 80 million yuan (S$16.3 million) to Huawei Technologies over patent infringement, said a local government-run media outlet.
Three units of Samsung Electronics, including Samsung China Investment Limited, have been ordered by the Quanzhou Intermediary Court to pay the sum for infringing a patent held by Huawei Device Co Limited, the handset unit of China's Huawei, the Quanzhou Evening News, a government-run newspaper, said on its website on Thursday.

When contacted, Samsung said it will respond after reviewing the court's ruling. Huawei could not immediately be reached for comment.

