You are here

Home > Technology

China's tiger mums fuel online education boom

US online startups making a fortune as millions of parents sign their children up for various subjects to gain skills needed in knowledge economy
Friday, September 8, 2017 - 05:50

New York

HARDLY anyone bothered to learn English when Wu Wenhua was growing up in 1980s China. But now that she has an 11-year-old son, Ms Wu believes knowing the language is key to opening doors.

So Ms Wu, 38, signed Ryan up for an online service, called VIPKid, that connects

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Technology

Razer delivers on proposal for universal e-payment system in Singapore

Questions on banking? Ask Citi's chatbot

Facebook identifies fake accounts by Kremlin-linked firm

Razer submits proposal for unified e-payment system

Self-driving cars could have a long road to travel

HDB pumps in S$10.7m in R&D collaboration with 2 local universities

Editor's Choice

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Grandstands_1.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

F1 ticket sales rev up in final lap of current contract

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Most Read

1 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
2 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
3 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
4 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Sep 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

High Court orders Sakae's Gryphon Capital Management to be wound up

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Sep 8, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Pacific Radiance, Loyz Energy, AVIC International Maritime, Sakae Holdings, Spackman Entertainment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening