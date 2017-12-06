You are here

Home > Technology

China's Xiaomi seeks bank pitches for 2018 IPO: sources

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 4:24 PM

dt-xiaomi.jpg
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has asked banks to pitch next Friday for an initial public offering in 2018, people familiar with the plan told Reuters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has asked banks to pitch next Friday for an initial public offering in 2018, people familiar with the plan told Reuters.

Xiaomi was valued at US$46 billion in a 2014 funding round completed before its sales stagnated. More recently it has seen expectations of its value pick up following strong results this year.

Its float could be the world's "largest technology IPO" next year, according to one of the people.

"It is huge," said another source, adding that a valuation of US$100 billion would "not be a crazy number".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The world's most valuable startup for a brief period in 2014 was worth about US$55 billion at the end of June, according to one person close to the company.

But two other people familiar with the company's discussions said it should be worth much more based on its expected earnings.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The maker of budget smartphones saw sales stall in 2016 as it attempted to expand internationally while battling intense competition from Chinese rivals Huawei Technologies, Vivo and Oppo.

At the time it pulled back from several overseas markets including Brazil and Indonesia, but this year it has launched and re-launched sales in dozens of countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Ukraine.

It has overtaken Apple to become China's fourth-largest smartphone vendor by sales, driven in part by a focus on offline stores, according to research firm Canalys.

The smartphone group's listing plan comes on the heels of a slew of successful Chinese tech and fintech IPOs in recent months.

Already a strong pipeline is building for 2018, with public floats expected from Meituan-Dianping, an online local services group valued at US$30 billion, and Lufax, a wealth management platform worth US$18.5 billion as of its last funding round.

Xiaomi's founder, Lei Jun, had said the company would not go public until 2025, but a bull run in the stock market and its promising financial numbers have sped up the IPO plan, according to the people.

Xiaomi was expected to choose either Hong Kong or the United States as its listing venue, according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are confidential.

In early November, Xiaomi launched in Spain - its first foray into Western Europe as it revives a stalled global push into other developed markets around Europe and the United States.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Technology

Where Facebook has no friends, tech bends to China's will

How to grow when you have 100% market share, Swedish CEO asks

Alibaba's Ma argues China benefits from stability of one party

China finds gems in Canadian tech as free trade talks stumble

Google blocks YouTube access from Amazon's streaming devices

Trump, Obama dominate Twitter year, but chicken nuggets prevail

Editor's Choice

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

BT_20171206_YMHENG6Y6N8_3208230.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises and keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

BT_20171206_VSTEE_3208185.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Banking & Finance

Veteran private banker to chair EFG International's advisory board for Asia

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
4 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Brookvale Park.png
Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Brookvale Park in Sunset Way up for en-bloc sale

42A6A117.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Dennis Wee Realty hit with S$66,000 fine, 12-month ban for not warning of risks in overseas property purchases

Dec 6, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mostly lower in the first round of bidding in Dec

dw-amazonprime-171206.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Consumer

Amazon to launch Prime membership for Singapore, ends free shipping for non-members

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening