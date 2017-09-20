You are here
CSA to set up academy, signs training MOU
It will use ISACA-developed training, assessment tools and certification to enhance Singapore's cybersecurity capabilities and workforce
Singapore
THE Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) has signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with ISACA, an international professional association focused on IT governance. Under the MOU, CSA will use ISACA-developed training, assessment tools and certification to enhance
