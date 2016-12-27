You are here
FUTURE ECONOMY
Digital disruption a friend, not a foe, to furniture industry
Industry council looking to mobile and e-commerce, virtual and augmented reality, as well as 3D printing
Singapore
SINGAPORE Furniture Industries Council (SFIC) sees digital disruptions in the industry as more of a complement than a disruption in its future strategies.
Among others, it is looking at mobile and e-commerce for its members, adopting virtual and augmented reality as well
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg