You are here

Home > Technology
FUTURE ECONOMY

Digital disruption a friend, not a foe, to furniture industry

Industry council looking to mobile and e-commerce, virtual and augmented reality, as well as 3D printing
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 05:50
by
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

BT_20161227_YINSFIC22_2661916.jpg
Mr Yong said "it is a disruptor if you don't adopt it. If you recognise that there are disruptions and you open your mind to ride the wave, you will grow".
PHOTO: SFIC

Singapore

SINGAPORE Furniture Industries Council (SFIC) sees digital disruptions in the industry as more of a complement than a disruption in its future strategies.

Among others, it is looking at mobile and e-commerce for its members, adopting virtual and augmented reality as well

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
2 Authorities investigating ISR Capital share price crash
3 Neil McGregor to succeed Tang Kin Fei as Sembcorp group president and CEO
4 Singapore shares close lower; STI dragged down by selling of DBS, OCBC
5 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening