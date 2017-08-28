Electric scooter co-sharing platform to launch in September in Singapore

SINGAPORE-BASED PopScoot, an electric scooter co-sharing platform set up in April this year, is rolling out its platform to key downtown commercial, hospitality and retail clusters as well as the heartlands in September.

For a start, it will have pilot docks at ManuLife Centre, Republic Plaza, Tiong Bahru Plaza and City Square Mall at the end of August.

The platform uses a Bluetooth app-based unlocking system that releases e-scooters from their docks instantaneously when activated through mobile phones. The in-app GPS provides the ability to locate available scooters around the island and track the travelling route of users. As a location-based mobile solution, it is also able to turn docking locations into data hotspots in the future.

PopScoot says it is capable of deploying both a dockless system supported by a remote immobilisation capability; and a self-charging docked system that is modular, expandable and drill-less. These help cater to wide-ranging location-specific requirements and allow for fast and smooth deployment.