You are here

Home > Technology

Elite US government hacker charged with taking secret information

Sat, Dec 02, 2017 - 8:58 AM

FILES-US-RUSSIA-CHINA-SECURITY-COMPUTER-KASPERSKY-165745.jpg
According to The New York Times, it was Vietnam-born Pho's computer that apparent Russian hackers accessed via his use of Kaspersky software to steal files and programs the NSA developed for its own hacking operations.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] A member of the US National Security Agency's elite hacking team has been charged with illegally removing top secret materials, in an embarrassing breach for the crucial electronic espionage body.

The Justice Department said Friday that Nghia Hoang Pho, 67, a 10-year veteran of the NSA's Tailored Access Operations unit, which broke into computer systems, agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of removing and retaining top-secret documents from the agency.

He kept the material at his Ellicott City, Maryland home.

According to The New York Times, it was Vietnam-born Pho's computer that apparent Russian hackers accessed via his use of Kaspersky software to steal files and programs the NSA developed for its own hacking operations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Justice Department said Pho had taken printed and digital copies of documents and writings labelled "secret", and containing sensitive "national defense information", and stored them in his home from 2010 until he was caught in 2015.

It gave no detail on why he did that, and did not say whether Pho had revealed or lost any of the information.

Pho faces up to 10 years in prison, though could negotiate a lighter punishment.

He was the third NSA employee charged in the past two years for taking home top-secret information.

The NSA declined to respond to questions on the case.

In October The Wall Street Journal reported that Russian hackers exploited anti-virus software made by Kaspersky Lab to steal top secret materials from an unnamed NSA employee.

The Journal said the 2015 hack led to the Russians obtaining information on how the NSA itself penetrates foreign computer networks and protects itself from cyberattacks.

The incident was a key reason why the US government earlier this year announced a ban on use of Kaspersky anti-virus software on government computers, warning that the Moscow-based company has suspect links to Russian intelligence.

Kaspersky denies any ties to the Russian government, but said its own forensic investigation did show that hackers made use of its software to break into the NSA worker's home computer.

Kaspersky said what was stolen included essential source code for so-called Equation Group hacking software from the NSA.

AFP

Editor's Choice

Dec 2, 2017
Real Estate

Allgreen scoops up 2 Singapore land parcels after 6-year hiatus

BT_20171202_NRBRANDING2X2IR_3204032.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Consumer

What's in a brand? More than you think

BT_20171202_COVER02_3203758.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Brunch

Supertall Skyscrapers: Vision Or Vanity?

Most Read

1 Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales
2 Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive
3 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
4 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
5 CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171202_COVER02_3203758.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Brunch

Supertall Skyscrapers: Vision Or Vanity?

Dec 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore to deepen business collaboration with Zhejiang: minister

JFG_4329generic.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore home loan rates start upward climb

2017-12-01T063946Z_433308585_RC1C213FAFB0_RTRMADP_3_NORTHKOREA-MISSILES-CHINA-SHENYANG.JPG
Dec 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Uncertainty looms at North Korean hub in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening