Ericsson slashes dividend, posts loss in Q4

Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson slashed its 2016 dividend by 73 per cent on Thursday to 1.00 Swedish crown (0.16 SGD) as it posted fourth-quarter operating income below market expectations and said its network market remained weak.

[STOCKHOLM] Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson slashed its 2016 dividend by 73 per cent on Thursday to 1.00 Swedish crown (0.16 SGD) as it posted fourth-quarter operating income below market expectations and said its network market remained weak.

Operating income was a loss of 300 million Swedish crowns compared to a 11.0 billion profit in the year-ago quarter and below a mean forecast of a 417 million crowns profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at Ericsson, one of the global top mobile network equipment makers, were 65.2 billion crowns, above a forecast of 59.2 billion. The gross margin was 26.1 per cent, under the mean forecast of 28.1 percent.

REUTERS