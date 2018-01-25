You are here

Home > Technology

EU fines chipmaker Qualcomm 997m euros over exclusivity deal with Apple

Wed, Jan 24, 2018 - 9:52 PM

06470120.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BRUSSELS] US chipmaker Qualcomm was hit with a 997 million euro (S$1.61 billion) fine by EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday for paying Apple to only use its chips, blocking out rivals such as Intel.

The European Commission said its investigation, launched in 2015, covered the period from 2011 to 2016 and took into account Qualcomm's market dominance in LTE baseband chipsets, which enable rapid mobile broadband connections.

"Qualcomm paid billions of US dollars to a key customer, Apple, so that it would not buy from rivals. These payments were not just reductions in price - they were made on the condition that Apple would exclusively use Qualcomm's baseband chipsets in all its iPhones and iPads," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"This meant that no rival could effectively challenge Qualcomm in this market, no matter how good their products were," she said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The fine represented 4.9 per cent of Qualcomm's 2017 turnover, the Commission said.

Qualcomm said it would appeal the Commission's decision immediately.

"We have a strong case for judicial review and we will immediately commence that process," the group's general counsel Don Rosenberg said in a statement, adding the company believed its agreement with Apple did not violate EU rules.

Qualcomm's shares fell as much as 5 per cent in pre-market trading, but recovered briefly before the market opened to a 1.2 per cent drop at US$67.50.

Ms Vestager told a news conference there would be no repercussions for Apple in the case.

EU antitrust regulators have come under pressure after European judges sent a case against US chipmaker Intel back to an EU court for an appeal. Intel was fined 1 billion euros in 2009 for paying computer makers to buy most of their chips from them.

Google has also appealed against a record 2.4 billion euro fine for giving prominent placements in searches to its shopping service and demoting rival offerings.

This is the Commission's first decision on market abuse since the Intel ruling last September. Ms Vestager said the ruling had given guidance on how to prove its case.

"We have carefully examined the ruling and the evidence in our case to make sure that our decision fully complies with the guidance given by the court," she said.

Apple and Qualcomm are meanwhile locked in a wide-ranging legal battle over Qualcomm's business practices, which started a year ago with Apple suing Qualcomm for nearly US$1 billion in patent royalty rebates that the chipmaker allegedly withheld from the phone maker.

Other regulators, including the US Federal Trade Commission, are also investigating Qualcomm's dealings with Apple. The EU decision could make Qualcomm more vulnerable to chipmaker Broadcom Ltd's US$103 billion hostile bid, which Broadcom argues will smooth rocky relations with customers such as Apple.

The EU competition enforcer is expected to rule in the coming months against Qualcomm in another case involving British phone software maker Icera, which was later acquired by Nvidia Corp, a person familiar with the matter has told Reuters.

In this case, Qualcomm is accused of selling chipsets below cost to drive out Icera - a practice known as predatory pricing.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file6wyt16cy306durf92ii.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport posts milestone year with 62.2 million passengers in 2017

file6vc7wkomq5y156me3cmi.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation turns positive in 2017; economists divided over pace of recovery this year

BT_20180124_IMAS24_3277367.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Executive Money

Risk-on in 2018, but some notes of caution

Most Read

1 Malaysia will 'never' again peg ringgit against US dollar: Najib
2 Hot stock: SembMarine continues surge on hopes for contract wins, sale speculation
3 Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market
4 Juggernaut sites take en bloc game to new level
5 Oxley, China developer lead Singapore land bank race - for now
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Professional services sector roadmap aims to create 5,500 new jobs annually till 2020

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

20180122_153721.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro starts petrol retail business

Jan 24, 2018
Banking & Finance

EZ-Link payments to be accepted on NETS terminals at hawker centres

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening