You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook fined 1.2 million euros by Spanish data watchdog

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 00:09

[MADRID] Facebook has been fined 1.2 million euros (S$1.94 million) for collecting personal information from users in Spain that could then be used for advertising, the national data protection watchdog said on Monday.

The fine stemmed from an investigation into the social network company, which was conducted alongside similar probes in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands, the AEPD authority said.

The 1.2 million euro fine is a fraction of Facebook's quarterly revenue of about US$8 billion and stock market capitalisation of around US$435 billion.

AEPD said it found three cases in which Facebook had collected details such as the gender, religious beliefs, personal tastes and browsing history of its millions of Spanish users without informing them how such information would be used.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Facebook said that it took seriously the privacy of people who use its service, complied with European Union data protection law, and planned to appeal the decision. "As we made clear to (AEPD), users choose which information they want to add to their profile and share with others, such as their religion. However, we do not use this information to target adverts to people," a company spokeswoman said.

AEPD said the US tech giant did not sufficiently inform users about how it would use data collected on third-party websites, and did not obtain consent to use it. "Facebook's privacy policy contains generic and unclear terms," the authority said in a statement. "The social network uses specifically protected data for advertising, among other purposes, without obtaining users'express consent as data protection law demands, a serious infringement." Using cookies, Facebook also collects data from people who do not have an account on the social network but navigate other pages containing a "like" button, AEPD said.

Facebook users' activity can also be tracked on third-party sites, and the information collected added to what is already associated with a Facebook account, AEPD said.

According to Facebook, targeting people with content relevant to topics they have indicated an interest in is widely used by the digital advertising industry and is different from showing people content that is based on personal data supplied by users.

AEPD said it also found evidence the network kept information for more than 17 months after users closed their accounts. Facebook says it deletes data like photographs and status updates when accounts are closed, in a process which can take up to 90 days but is usually completed sooner.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Technology

Equifax's insurance likely to be inadequate against cyber breaches

Apple out to renew iPhone frenzy at age 10

These are not the robots we were promised

Britain makes more funding available to help expand broadband

Uber acknowledges FBI probe into software tool

Pentagon's mysterious spacecraft punches above its weight

Editor's Choice

United Overseas Bank.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages

AIA.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'

BT_20170911_LMXPROP11_3079223.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Razer's first shave at cashless raises bumps
5 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_cbd_110917_12.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore business sentiment for Q4 2017 moderates but still optimistic: poll

bp_cbd_110917_12.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

DJb7qomUQAEeNIO.jpg large.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued

Sep 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint buys 4 business parks in the UK

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening