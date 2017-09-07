Facebook 'in talks to offer princely sum for music rights'

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Washington
FACEBOOK Inc is offering major record labels and music publishers hundreds of millions of dollars so the users of its social network can legally include songs in videos they upload, said sources close to the matter.
The posting and viewing of video on Facebook has
