You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook warns on fake news in Mexican presidential campaign

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 10:51 AM

[MEXICO CITY] After coming under fire for its role in the 2016 US election, Facebook is taking steps to prevent what it calls fake news during Mexico's presidential campaign.

The social-networking giant on Tuesday placed full-page ads in prominent Mexican newspapers including El Financiero under the title "Tips to Detect Fake News". The company's logo appears on the top left corner.

After the election of US President Donald Trump, Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg had to respond to critics who said that certain viral stories on the network - such as a false report saying that the pope had endorsed Mr Trump - could have swayed the election. The Menlo Park, California-based company has worked with First Draft, a non-profit journalistic coalition, to come up with tips to detect misinformation.

In the newspaper ads on Tuesday, the company lists 10 tips, such as "Doubt the headline", "Check the source" and "Carefully observe the URL".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the bottom of the page, a banner reads, in Spanish, "Together, we can limit the diffusion of fake news".

Facebook said the ads are an effort to help improve digital literacy and part of its push to combat the spread of false news and misinformation.

Mexico votes for president on July 1.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

EU to unveil digital tax targeting Facebook, Google

Singtel partners Twilio on IoT platform for app developers

KPMG in Singapore acquires mobile app developer Rainmaker Labs

Facebook besieged by Wall Street, Washington and Europe

AMD says patches on the way for flawed chips

Cambridge Analytica in Facebook row suspends CEO as UK lawmakers demand answers

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

BT_20180321_YOCOTEC19_3359257.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

BT_20180321_RMNOBLE_3359173.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shareholder sues Noble and execs, accuses them of inflating profits

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel partners Twilio on IoT platform for app developers

Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oil and gas, offshore and marine stocks rise on Wednesday

BT_20180321_HHBUNKER3YMU_3359291.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Transport

Singapore bunkering middlemen face existential threat amid changes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening