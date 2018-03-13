You are here

Home > Technology

Finland takes stake in Nokia to boost national ownership

Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 4:41 PM

2018-02-28T163725Z_869281213_RC1AABA3B2D0_RTRMADP_3_TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD.JPG
Finland's government investment arm Solidium has acquired a 3.3 per cent stake in Nokia at a cost of about 844 million euros (S$1.36 billion) to strengthen Finnish influence over the telecom network gear maker.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HELSINKI] Finland's government investment arm Solidium has acquired a 3.3 per cent stake in Nokia at a cost of about 844 million euros (S$1.36 billion) to strengthen Finnish influence over the telecom network gear maker.

"We believe that this will be a good investment. One must remember that Nokia is Finland's largest company and its Finnish ownership has been rather thin," Solidium CEO Antti Makinen told Reuters.

He said Solidium was not seeking a seat on Nokia's board at an upcoming shareholder meeting but that it could look at that option going forward.

He noted that Solidium has this year taken a more active role in the boardrooms of the companies it owns stakes in.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nokia ruled the global mobile phone market a decade ago and was a dominant economic engine for the country, providing 4 per cent of its GDP and 20 per cent of its exports.

The collapse of Nokia's former phone business was a major reason for Finland's decade of stagnation from which it is only just recovering.

According to Nokia's webpage, three Finnish pension funds at this point own less than 3 percent of Nokia.

Nokia is nowadays focused on the telecom network industry where it competes with Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei.

"The appealing factors for us are the company's strong market position combined with broad technological expertise," Mr Makinen said.

Solidium's mandate is to own significant Finnish companies with an idea to keep them "more or less Finnish", Mr Makinen told Reuters in an interview last month.

Solidium manages minority holdings in 13 listed Finnish companies which mainly originate from an era of state-led industrialisation.

Solidium trimmed its stake in Telia and Sampo in the past weeks to finance the investment in Nokia.

REUTERS

Technology

Grab to offer loans, insurance with new fintech platform Grab Financial

Big tech must be regulated, says inventor of world wide web

Asian countries most sanguine about their economies: PwC study

Certis Group, Eutech tie up on IoT facilities management solution

Qualcomm's troubles to persist even as Broadcom pursuit blocked

Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study

Editor's Choice

BT_20180313_LKSOREAL13_3347454.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform

BT_20180313_ABCAPITOL13_3347312.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Perennial to acquire Capitol project after S$528m buy-out

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble skips coupon payment for bonds due 2022

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform
4 Hot stock: Boustead Singapore says substantial shareholder keen to exit
5 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS, CAD widen joint investigations to all capital markets, financial advisory offences

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

condo.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group options narrow as saga heads for March 20 crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening