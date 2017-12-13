You are here

Home > Technology

Google opens AI centre in China as competition heats up

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 1:42 PM

[BEIJING] Google announced on Wednesday that it will open a new artificial intelligence research centre in Beijing, tapping China's talent pool in the promising technology despite the US search giant's exclusion from the country's internet.

Artificial intelligence, especially machine learning, has been an area of intense focus for American tech stalwarts Google, Microsoft and Facebook, and their Chinese competitors Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu as they bid to master what many consider is the future of computing.

AI research has the potential to boost developments in self-driving cars and automated factories, translation products and facial recognition software, among others.

Google's move to open a Beijing office focused on fundamental research is an indication of China's AI talent, widely seen as being neck-and-neck with the United States in research capability.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Chinese authors contributed 43 per cent of all content in the top 100 AI journals in 2015," Li Feifei, a researcher leading the new centre, wrote in a blog post on Google's website.

"We've already hired some top experts, and will be working to build the team in the months ahead."

Mr Li noted that Chinese engineers formed the backbones of the winning teams in the past three ImageNet Challenges, an international AI competition to test which computing technology is better at recognising and categorising pictures.

Chinese search engine Baidu's team was banned for a year for breaking the rules during the 2015 competition.

The country's large population and strong mathematics and sciences education has nurtured a slew of engineering talent.

Google operates two offices in China, with roughly half of its 600 employees working on global products, said company spokesman Taj Meadows.

Its job board in China shows about a dozen openings in the AI field. The China centre will join Google's other research facilities outside of its Silicon Valley hub, including in New York, Toronto, London and Zurich.

Google's search engine and many of its services are blocked by China's Great Firewall, but internet regulators have recently allowed access to its translation product, one that has made leaps and bounds in accuracy by incorporating the company's AI research.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Technology

YCH's SCAngels, SGInnovate give Singapore deep tech startups a leg-up

HP unveils Apac-Japan campus, smart manufacturing research centre in Singapore

Shark-spotting drones on patrol at Australian beaches

Facebook to pay taxes locally, instead of through Ireland

Toshiba, Western Digital settle fight over chip unit sale

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
4 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6v4eyuntzpib13t9lkr.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore likely to clock 3% growth in 2018: economists

file6xjepllt5tt4gibwfw.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q3 labour report shows rise in job seekers unemployed for 25 weeks or more

Dec 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Billionaire stocks on SGX averages 23.1% total returns in 2017

condo 19473194 .jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents slip 0.3% in November; HDB rents ease 0.5%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening