Group of 6 firms to provide DDoS mitigation services to Singapore government agencies

A CONSORTIUM of six companies has been awarded the Singapore government bulk tender for the provision of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation services.

Among the six are multi-Content Delivery Network (CDN) solutions provider Toffs Technologies Pte Ltd and Embrio Enterprises Pte Ltd, said Toff Technologies in a release on Tuesday.

The consortium will provide DDoS mitigation services to government ministries, government departments, organs of state, statutory boards and participating universities, as part of a multimillion-dollar three-year contract.

Jason Kong, co-founder and director (technology) of Toffs Technologies, said: "A multi-Content Delivery Network (CDN) strategy will improve the availability and performance of government websites, as well as protect the websites from volumetric bot attacks from Internet of Things (IOT) devices and targeted Web application attacks (such as SQL injections) typically used by hackers to steal data."

DDoS attacks aim to disrupt services to end users by flooding a website with traffic. In the event of a DDoS attack, a multi-CDN service helps to distribute traffic across multiple CDNs and endpoints to ensure the business's website content is always available even if a CDN service is down.