You are here

Home > Technology

Group of 6 firms to provide DDoS mitigation services to Singapore government agencies

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 11:51 AM
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

A CONSORTIUM of six companies has been awarded the Singapore government bulk tender for the provision of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation services.

Among the six are multi-Content Delivery Network (CDN) solutions provider Toffs Technologies Pte Ltd and Embrio Enterprises Pte Ltd, said Toff Technologies in a release on Tuesday.

The consortium will provide DDoS mitigation services to government ministries, government departments, organs of state, statutory boards and participating universities, as part of a multimillion-dollar three-year contract.

Jason Kong, co-founder and director (technology) of Toffs Technologies, said: "A multi-Content Delivery Network (CDN) strategy will improve the availability and performance of government websites, as well as protect the websites from volumetric bot attacks from Internet of Things (IOT) devices and targeted Web application attacks (such as SQL injections) typically used by hackers to steal data."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

DDoS attacks aim to disrupt services to end users by flooding a website with traffic. In the event of a DDoS attack, a multi-CDN service helps to distribute traffic across multiple CDNs and endpoints to ensure the business's website content is always available even if a CDN service is down.

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
4 Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle
5 Dishing out second chances
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Asia will be home to 60% of world's over 65s by 2030: Deloitte

Sep 19, 2017
Transport

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project seeking ticketing, fare collection expertise

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening