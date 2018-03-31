You are here

Home > Technology

Hon Hai Q4 profit propped up by NT$66b sale of Sharp shares

Sat, Mar 31, 2018 - 10:55 AM

[TAIPEI] Hon Hai Precision Industry's fourth-quarter net income would have missed estimates had it not been for the one-time gain from the sales of shares in its Japanese unit Sharp, analysts say.

Hon Hai "saw gains of NT$66 billion (S$2.88 billion) from its disposal of Sharp C shares," Vincent Chen, head of regional research at Taipei-based Yuanta Investment Consulting, wrote in a March 30 note after the company reported its earnings for 2017.

Its earnings per share "would have missed consensus by 65 per cent excluding gains from Sharp C share disposal". Arthur Liao, an analyst with Fubon Securities, reached a similar conclusion.

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group, said in a Dec 29 exchange filing that it sold 352.5 billion yen (S$4.06 billion) worth of Sharp C shares to ES Platform LP, a partnership formed by company employees, for a profit of 252.5 billion yen.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The iPhone manufacturer reported fourth-quarter net income of NT$71.7 billion Friday, while operating profit was NT$32.4 billion, according to Bloomberg's calculations. Both gross margin and operating profit margin missed estimates.

A Foxconn spokesman did not immediately provide details on the sale of Sharp shares.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

Mar 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

M&A values in financial industry to surpass 2017 levels: Baker McKenzie

BT_20180331_UWONE31_3374591.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Life & Culture

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

BT_20180331_VERYLATEST_3374077.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Brunch

The business of benevolence

Most Read

1 Recruiters pounce on Uber employees
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda
3 Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut
4 Amber Park, Royalville en bloc sales pushing up prices in vicinity
5 DBS' Piyush Gupta enjoys pay jump of 23% to S$10.3m for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180331_STCCS31_3374559.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Transport

Grab, Uber deal may have breached Competition Act; watchdog calls for pre-sale operations to continue

BT_20180331_UWONE31_3374591.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Life & Culture

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

Mar 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

M&A values in financial industry to surpass 2017 levels: Baker McKenzie

BT_20180331_GIANT314LHP_3374581.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Beijing 'planning merger to create shipbuilding giant'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening