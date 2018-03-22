You are here

Home > Technology

How Facebook data helped Trump find his voters

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180322_SMLPSYCHO22_3360837.jpg
The building which houses the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London. Cambridge Analytica used an app for psychological profiling of US voters, creating a powerful database that helped Mr Trump win the 2016 election.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington

IT WAS one of hundreds of cute questionnaires that were shared widely on Facebook and other social media, like "Which Pokeman Are You?" and "What Are Your Most Used Words?" This one, an app called "thisismydigitallife", was a personality quiz, asking questions about how outgoing a person is, how vengeful one can be, whether one finishes projects, worries a lot, likes art, or is talkative.

About 320,000 people took the quiz, designed by a man named Alexsandr Kogan. Mr Kogan was contracted to do it by a company called Cambridge Analytica, founded by US Republican supporters including Steve Bannon, who would become the strategist for US President Donald Trump.

Because Mr Kogan's app was circulated via Facebook, it reaped far more than just the information on those who took the test. At the time, in 2015, such apps could scrape up all the personal details of not only the quiz-taker, but all their Facebook friends.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That ultimately became a horde of data on some 50 million Facebook users - their personal information, their likes, their places, their pictures, and their networks.

Marketers use such information to pitch cars, clothes, and vacations with targeted ads. It was used in earlier elections by candidates to identify potential supporters.

But for Mr Kogan and Cambridge it was a much bigger goldmine. They used it for psychological profiling of US voters, creating a powerful database that helped carry Mr Trump to victory in the 2016 presidential election.

The data let the Trump campaign know more than perhaps anyone has ever known about Facebook users, creating targeted ads and messaging that could play on their individual biases, fears and loves - effectively creating a bond between them and the candidate.

The project was based on the work of a former Cambridge scientist, Michal Kosinski, who studies people based on what information they generate online.

Mr Kosinski and fellow researcher David Stillwell had for several years tapped into Facebook for psychometric profiling using their own personality test app, myPersonality.

The app accumulated six million test results, along with users' Facebook profiles, and their friends' profiles, in a powerful research database.

In 2015 they published a study carrying the bold title: "Computer-based personality judgements are more accurate than those made by humans." They showed, for example, that they could divine a fairly accurate psychometric portrait of a person using only their Facebook "likes".

"Computers outpacing humans in personality judgement presents significant opportunities and challenges in the areas of psychological assessment, marketing, and privacy," they wrote.

Mr Kosinski would not share the database with Mr Kogan and Cambridge Analytica, reportedly knowing it would be used for a political campaign.

But Mr Kogan created his own app quiz and, through that, amassed the database on 50 million people that would be the backbone of Mr Trump's social media campaign.

Facebook now says Mr Kogan did that illegally. And it has since also restricted apps from such broad data collection on friend networks.

But Cambridge Analytica proved that Mr Kosinski's methods were powerful. They started with the standard psychological profiling test known as Big Five or OCEAN, which measures five traits: openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness and neuroticism.

The test-taker answers a list of statements like "I am someone who tends to be organised" or "who rarely feels excited" or "has few artistic interests", using a scale from "strongly agree" to "strongly disagree".

Those basic results were combined with the data raked from Facebook profiles and friend networks, associating longer lists of traits.

For example, to categorise voters, an algorithm could find links between "agreeableness" or "neuroticism" and gender, age, religion, hobbies, travel, specific political views, and a host of other variables.

The data generated an incredible 4,000 or more data points on each US voter, according to Alexander Nix, Cambridge Analytica's chief executive before he was suspended on Tuesday.

The power of psychographic data, specialists say, is not in the granularity itself, but in combining data to make significant correlations about people - something which requires powerful computer algorithms.

Ultimately, it allowed the campaign to know far more about voters than anyone ever has before.

The output was put to work in what Mr Nix called "behavioural microtargeting" and "psychographic messaging".

More simply said, the campaign could put out messages, news and images via Facebook and other social media that was finely targeted to press the right buttons on an individual that would push them into Mr Trump's voter base.

For Mr Trump, it worked. "If you know the personality of the people you're targeting, you can nuance your messaging to resonate more effectively with those key audience groups," Mr Nix said in a 2016 presentation. AFP

Technology

Zuckerberg admits 'mistakes' over Facebook data scandal and vows fix

Singapore bourse finds Creative spark, but whither the tech boom?

Upcoming app covers booking of different types of S'pore transport

Tencent profit beats estimates as WeChat games drive growth

KPMG in Singapore acquires mobile app developer Rainmaker Labs

AMD says patches are on the way for flawed chips

Editor's Choice

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BT_20180322_ASNOBLE22_3361242.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Richard Elman resigns from Noble's board amid shareholder suit

BT_20180322_LKCOLLECTIVE22_3361284.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Real Estate

More commercial sites hop onto collective sale train

Most Read

1 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
2 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
3 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
4 Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares
5 Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BP_Noble Group_220318_20.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group receives notice of 1st bond default; gathers support for restructuring deal

noble15 (1).jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Ezion, OUE C-Reit, Kori

BP_Mark Zuckerberg_220318_15.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Technology

Zuckerberg admits 'mistakes' over Facebook data scandal and vows fix

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening