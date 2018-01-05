You are here

Home > Technology

India probes report on breach of national identity database

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 11:55 PM

[NEW DELHI] India on Thursday began investigating a report that access to its database of the identity details of more than 1 billion citizens was being sold for just US$8 on social media, in what could be one of the giant programme's biggest security breaches.

The Tribune newspaper said it had been able to buy login credentials to the Aadhaar database, allowing it to acquire information such as the names, telephone numbers and home addresses of millions of people.

The paper said it bought access for as little as 500 rupees (S$10.48) from someone on a WhatsApp social media group.

The "case appears to be an instance of misuse," said the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which runs the biometric identity card scheme, the world's largest.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The agency said it had initiated a police complaint against the people responsible for selling the access, but did not identify them.

Crucial data, "including biometric information, is fully safe and secure," the agency said in a statement. The database incorporates fingerprints and iris scans, besides basic information details.

"Mere display of demographic information can't be misused without biometrics," it added, ruling out financial fraud, saying access to bank accounts required further authentication that involved fingerprint and iris scans.

But the breach is the latest in a programme facing increasing scrutiny over privacy concerns and is likely to prompt further questions about data safety.

India's Supreme Court is holding hearings to decide if a drive by the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to link Aadhaar to private and public services infringes the privacy rights of individuals.

"The perils of making Aadhaar mandatory and linking it to bank accounts, as insisted upon by the Modi government, are visible here," Sitaram Yechury, a leader of the communist party, said in a Twitter post.

"Do we need more proof to stop this madness?" Last month, the agency barred telecoms firm Bharti Airtel and its Airtel Payments Bank from using Aadhaar details to verify customers' identities, because the facility was being misused to open accounts on its payment platform.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Technology

Critical hardware flaws put almost every smartphone, computer at risk: SingCert

Apple battery fix may mean 16 million fewer new iPhones sold

Hyundai speeds development of robot taxis to catch Google, GM

AT&T plans to offer mobile 5G wireless phone service in US this year

Nintendo jumps on expectations of Pokemon Go launch in China

Online retailer JD follows Alibaba into the supermarket game

Editor's Choice

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

BT_20180104_LMXENBLOCLES4_3247506.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers, Sixth Avenue Centre and Kovan Apts join en bloc wagon

KIM_Midas2.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas climbs 43% after joint venture unit clinches contracts

Most Read

1 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
2 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
3 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
4 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
5 Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Singapore Airlines040118_16.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore

singapore airlines.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 4, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Budget 2018: Stagger GST hike, remove tax on basic necessities to cushion impact, says Deloitte

Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

OCBC launches OneAdvisor Home, a one-stop portal for property purchases

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening