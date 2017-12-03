You are here

Home > Technology

India's Infosys taps Capgemini exec Parekh as CEO

Sun, Dec 03, 2017 - 10:24 PM

[MUMBAI] Infosys, India's No 2 IT services company, named Salil Parekh as chief executive on Saturday, picking an outsider for the job for a second time and handing him the twin challenges of reviving growth and forging peace between its founders and board following a public spat.

Mr Parekh, who is joining from consultancy firm Capgemini where he was a member of its group executive team, has been given a 5-year term effective Jan 2, Infosys said in a statement.

UB Pravin Rao who was serving as the interim CEO has been re-designated as chief operating officer from Jan 2, Infosys said.

"He (Parekh) has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry," said Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani. "He has a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing very successful acquisitions." "The board believes that he is the right person to lead Infosys at this transformative time in our industry." Mr Parekh, who joined Capgemini back in 2000, resigned from the Paris-based company following "recent managerial evolutions" announced in October, Capgemini said in a separate release.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

His departure will be effective on Jan 1, the statement said.

Mr Parekh, who had been instrumental in expanding Capgemini's India team, had once been seen as a potential successor to Capgemini CEO Paul Hermelin. (http://bit.ly/2AO9aKO ) Parekh's roles at Capgemini included heading the strategic business unit of geographies such as North America, the United Kingdom as well as local business units in India and Australia.

"Salil brings in a skill mix which is widely known in the business advisory side and in the boardrooms of many of Infosys's clients, current and prospective," said Malay Shah, a senior director at Alvarez & Marsal.

"He will likely be a great market face for Infosys, driving growth and deal wins. The existing setup at Infosys, with Nandan as chairman and Salil as CEO, is capable of addressing key operational and technology challenges."

Former CEO Vishal Sikka announced a sudden exit in August after a protracted public spat with the company's founding executives, led by Narayana Murthy, over strategy and alleged corporate governance lapses.

Mr Sikka, who joined from German software maker SAP in 2014, was the first outsider to be made CEO of the Bengaluru-headquartered company.

His exit and the prolonged public row led to a reshuffling of the Infosys' board with Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder and former CEO, returning as non-executive chairman.

Mr Nilekani, credited with four-fold growth in Infosys' revenue to US$2 billion during his tenure as CEO, had said at the time that cultural fit would be an important criteria for the top job, making internal candidates "very strong contenders."

REUTERS

Technology

Internet must have security, humanity, Apple CEO tells China

Nasa successfully fires Voyager 1 thrusters after 37 years

Elite US government hacker charged with taking secret information

Your Apple watch may soon be able to warn you of a coming stroke

Uber's use of encrypted messaging may set legal precedents

Amazon steps up pace in artificial intelligence race

Editor's Choice

Dec 2, 2017
Real Estate

Allgreen scoops up 2 Singapore land parcels after 6-year hiatus

BT_20171202_NRBRANDING2X2IR_3204032.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Consumer

What's in a brand? More than you think

BT_20171202_COVER02_3203758.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Brunch

Supertall Skyscrapers: Vision Or Vanity?

Most Read

1 Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive
2 Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales
3 Singapore home loan rates start upward climb
4 Stocks to watch: BRC Asia, Manulife US Reit, Cache Logistics Trust, Healthway Medical
5 Keppel unit, partner bag HK$31b contract for Hong Kong's first integrated waste management facility
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171202_COVER02_3203758.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Brunch

Supertall Skyscrapers: Vision Or Vanity?

Dec 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore to deepen business collaboration with Zhejiang: minister

JFG_4329generic.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore home loan rates start upward climb

2017-12-01T063946Z_433308585_RC1C213FAFB0_RTRMADP_3_NORTHKOREA-MISSILES-CHINA-SHENYANG.JPG
Dec 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Uncertainty looms at North Korean hub in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening