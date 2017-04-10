You are here
Japan, US move to fend off China bids for Toshiba
Toshiba's US nuclear unit Westinghouse has filed for bankruptcy, while its flash memory business is seeking investors
Tokyo
ATTEMPTS by Japanese electrical giant Toshiba to escape from the giant financial hole into which it has plunged have run into major problems of international politics as Washington and Tokyo move to prevent China securing access to key nuclear power and electronics sector
