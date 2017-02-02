You are here

Home > Technology

Jury orders Facebook to pay US$500m in Oculus tech theft case

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 06:49

41382065 - 02_02_2017 - FILES-US-COURT-PATENT-FACEBOOK-ZENIMAX.jpg
A US jury Wednesday ordered Facebook and creators of its Oculus Rift to pay US$500 million to gaming software firm ZeniMax in a lawsuit that claimed the virtual reality technology was stolen.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] A US jury Wednesday ordered Facebook and creators of its Oculus Rift to pay US$500 million to gaming software firm ZeniMax in a lawsuit that claimed the virtual reality technology was stolen.

The Texas jury made the award in a trial in which Oculus was accused of basing its Rift headset on technology stolen from ZeniMax's virtual reality software, court documents showed.

The lawsuit claimed Oculus founder Palmer Luckey developed the virtual reality gear using source code illegally obtained from the gaming firm.

ZeniMax said it was "pleased" about the award for "unlawful infringement of our copyrights and trademarks, and for the violation of our non-disclosure agreement with Oculus pursuant to which we shared breakthrough VR technology that we had developed and that we exclusively own."

Robert Altman, ZeniMax's chairman and chief executive, said in the statement: "Technology is the foundation of our business and we consider the theft of our intellectual property to be a serious matter."

Facebook acquired Oculus in 2014 for more than US$2 billion and last year began selling the Rift headsets as part of the social network's push into virtual reality.

AFP

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
4 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
5 NTU, NUS rise in FT's ranking of global MBA programmes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening