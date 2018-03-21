You are here

KPMG in Singapore acquires mobile app developer Rainmaker Labs

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 9:58 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

"This acquisition primes us to scale our in-house digital capabilities and increase our bench strength in digital innovation, co-creation and solutions deployment, creating a powerhouse of end-to-end digital transformation services and enterprise solutions," said Mr Ong.
PHOTO: KPMG IN SINGAPORE

KPMG in Singapore has acquired the Singapore and Vietnam businesses of Rainmaker Labs, a Singapore-headquartered enterprise developer and consultancy focused on mobile applications for businesses.

The move, which is KPMG in Singapore's first acquisition in recent years, is part of the accounting firm's aim to offer clients a mobile-first, end-to-end suite of digital solutions that can include the creation and deployment of digital platforms and applications in South-east Asia, KPMG said.

"This acquisition primes us to scale our in-house digital capabilities and increase our bench strength in digital innovation, co-creation and solutions deployment, creating a powerhouse of end-to-end digital transformation services and enterprise solutions," KPMG in Singapore managing partner Ong Pang Thye said in a statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

