Lenovo seen falling another 27% after posting surprise Q1 loss

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Beijing
LENOVO Group, which breathed new life into IBM's personal-computer (PC) business, bet that it could do the same with mobile phones and data centres. Now, it's beginning to look like that gamble is dragging the Chinese manufacturer in the wrong direction.
The shares of China
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal