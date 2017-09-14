Local telcos gear up to ride wave of Apple's latest phones

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
SINGAPORE telcos are set to get a boost - even if just for the short term - with the launch of one of the biggest updates to the iPhone family announced by Apple on Tuesday (Wednesday morning Singapore time).
The three local rivals have geared up to register "expressions
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal