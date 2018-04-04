You are here

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 10:54 AM
Semiconductor giant Micron Technology on Wednesday broke ground in North Coast to add new cleanroom space to meet future manufacturing requirements for its 3D NAND flash memory products.
Micron did not disclose the size of the investment here except to say that the new facility will be a "multi-million dollar investment". It will be equipped over the next five years or more, and add 1,000 new jobs here.

As part of its agreement with the Economic Development Board, Micron will also broaden its research and development capabilities in Singapore.

Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) Mr S Iswaran, who attended the groundbreaking ceremony, said: "Since 1998, Micron has been a key player in our electronics sector. I am delighted that Micron has decided to take another step to further expand and anchor its activities in Singapore."

Sanjay Mehrotra, president and chief executive of Micron Technology, told the gathering: "Over the past 20 years, Micron has invested more than US$15 billion in Singapore. The 3D NAND flash we create here is at the leading edge of all flash today -- and it is a highly complex semiconductor to build. Our flash has 64 layers of data cells and is manufactured through many, many precision process steps.

"The cleanroom we are launching today... will allow us to continue to advance our technology to even more intricate designs."

Construction of the new facility is expected to be completed in mid-2019, with initial wafer output expected in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The facility gives Micron space to continue technology transitions for its existing 3D NAND wafer capacity. No new wafer capacity is planned at this time, Micron said.

Micron employs more than 34,000 people in 17 countries. In Singapore, it has more than 7,500 staff, or 22 per cent of its global workforce.

Micron's Singapore presence, comprising three wafer fabrication facilities and one assembly and test facility, is a major part of the company's worldwide operations.

Singapore is also Micron's designated NAND Center of Excellence, driving the implementation of the company's leading-edge 3D NAND production for use in mobile phones, solid state drives, digital cameras and more, said the company.

