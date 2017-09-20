You are here

Home > Technology

Microsoft promotes Xbox chief in sign games are big deal again

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 10:16 AM

2017-06-11T233657Z_894125315_RC16362A5D00_RTRMADP_3_E3-MICROSOFT.JPG
Microsoft's head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, got a promotion and a spot on chief executive officer Satya Nadella's senior leadership team in a nod to the renewed importance of gaming at the software giant.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEATTLE] Microsoft's head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, got a promotion and a spot on chief executive officer Satya Nadella's senior leadership team in a nod to the renewed importance of gaming at the software giant.

Mr Spencer, now an executive vice president, previously reported to Windows division head Terry Myerson, who has a seat on Mr Nadella's council of chiefs.

The group meets weekly and is comprised of the tier of executives directly below the CEO.

It's a change in focus from earlier in Mr Nadella's tenure.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In 2014, in his first big companywide strategy memo, Mr Nadella defined gaming as outside Microsoft's core businesses, but still a very important "other business in which we can have fundamental impact".

At the time, the business had just gone through a lackluster release of the overpriced Xbox One and some investors were calling for Mr Nadella to get out of gaming entirely.

Since then, Mr Spencer has cut prices and introduced new models, stabilising Xbox sales which topped US$9 billion last year. Microsoft's purchase of the wildly popular Minecraft video game three years ago has also proven to be a success.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek leads US$300m investment in electric scooter maker

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap for electronics manufacturing aims to create 2,100 new jobs, $22b in value-add by 2020: Iswaran

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

GIC-led Greystar completes Monogram purchase for total transaction value of US$4.4b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening