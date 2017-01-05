You are here
SINGAPORE'S FUTURE ECONOMY
New landscapes being drawn on Singapore's innovation canvas
Co-innovation with startups is new buzzword for corporates, but majority still do not know why and how to innovate
Singapore
THE funding is here, the startups are here too, and the mentors are definitely in the game. But the players are mapping a different scene on Singapore's innovation canvas today.
In the past year, a record number of businesses here have launched initiatives to co-innovate
